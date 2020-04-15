Comments
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman beat the odds, giving birth earlier this month while on a ventilator and fighting the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, she met her son for the first time, more than 10 days after he was born.
Yanira Soriano got to hold her son, Walter, after leaving Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to roaring cheers from the medical staff.
Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section on April 3 after Soriano was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Now, after 12 days apart, both Soriano and the baby are home resting and doing well.