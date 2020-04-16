



– New Jersey police discovered 17 bodies inside a nursing home’s morgue on Monday, deaths believed to be related to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, in Andover, N.J., was only equipped to handle four bodies.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic news,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in his daily coronavirus briefing. “I am also outraged that bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up in a makeshift morgue at the facility. New Jerseyans living in our long term care facilities deserve to be cared for, with respect, compassion, and dignity. We can and must do better.”

Across the state as of Thursday, there have been 3,518 deaths from 75,317 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Following this latest incident, the state’s Attorney General has been asked to “review of all long-term care facilities that have experienced a disproportionate number of deaths during the COVID outbreak,” said Murphy.

According to police, the bodies were discovered after New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer received a request from the nursing home for 25 body bags. The high number of fatalities at the nursing home was unknown to authorities, prompting a police visit.

Upon visiting the center, police learned that the morgue was holding 17 bodies — but only had the capacity for four — and that one body was kept in a shed before being moved to the morgue. The New York Times reported that the 17 bodies were among 68 recent deaths linked to the facility, and 26 of the people who died had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We know this is an issue that is not unique to New Jersey,” said Muprhy. “It is national in scope. We know that there are bad actors in the industry across the country, but New Jersey can lead in how we respond to these issues.”

Earlier this week, officials in New York City and elsewhere in New Jersey raised a cry of alarm that the issue with nursing home deaths remains one of the biggest issues in the current viral crisis.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says he has received multiple calls with similar concerns.

He and Public Advocate Jumaanee Williams are asking the state to mandate homes enable video communication with residents, provide personal protection equipment to staff and allow random inspections.

The inspections are needed “to see how these patients are being treated,” said Adams.

“We’ve gotten calls about bodies being piled up in nursing homes,” said Williams. “We don’t have the luxury of time in responding to this. The mayor and the governor have thousand to tens of thousands of folks.”

In some cases, family members say they have been unable to reach their loved one inside nursing homes, comparing the situation to prisoners being held in captivity.

Statewide there have been nearly 2,500 deaths in nursing home and adult care facilities.

An employee who did not want to be identified at the Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation gave CBS2 a video from last week showing nurses begging for COVID tests after seeing 22 deaths in seven days.

Nursing homes across the country have been struggling to protect their vulnerable residents from the deadly coronavirus. A CBS News investigation found that a lack of mandatory testing for residents and employees, staffing issues, and a shortage of personal protective equipment are the centers’ biggest problems.