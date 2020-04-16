



New York City’s public swimming pools will likely stay closed for the summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s new $89.3 billion budget proposal does not include funding to open the pools.

“The things that would have required spending money now to get ready for the summer, we’re just not doing because we don’t have yet a clear roadmap to how we get to those summer activities,” the mayor said during his daily press briefing.

De Blasio was asked whether that would also be the case for beaches.

“Obviously, you can have a situation where people can go to the beach to walk along the beach, but not in large numbers any time soon. We still have to observe social distancing, people are doing that now. But the notion of having lifeguards and people coming to the beach like normal, we don’t have that in sights yet,” he replied.

The mayor said he wants to lower expectations, “just for everyone’s sanity.”

“We’re at a point right now where we’re in the middle of April, we’re practicing social distancing, everyone’s being very careful to only go outside as much as they need to just to get basics and get back inside,” he said. “To go from that to mass gatherings of thousands or tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people, that’s a big jump.

“That jump should only happen when we’re sure it’s not going to exacerbate the disease,” he added. “Because, again, the worst of all worlds would be to see a resurgence.”

De Blasio reported another “tough day,” with the number of hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive care units and the percentage of positive test results all on the rise.

Three key indicators:

Hospitalizations: 386, up from 370 on 4/13

ICU patients: 887, up from 868

Positive test results: 55%, up from 53%

“I need to see those indicators start to move to even talk about some loosening of restrictions, and they have not been moving yet,” he said.

The mayor added the city is taking a “cautious approach” focused on “beating back the disease.”

“Every one of us would love to have our summer or some part of our summer, but keep the expectations low for now,” he said. “Let’s not have any false moves, let’s not jump the gun, let’s make sure we get it right.”

His budget proposal also calls for delaying an expansion of 3-k for all, reducing tree pruning, and suspending a summer-job program for young people.

