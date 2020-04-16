



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the order closing non-essential businesses – New York PAUSE – has been extended through May 15.

Cuomo also said he is also requiring New Yorkers to wear masks while riding on public transportation, and that private car service drivers need to wear masks.

“Is this inconvenient? Yes. But you’re in a closed environment, by definition. You’re not socially distancing, by definition. You’re the front seat of the car to the back seat of a car. You’re one seat in a bus to another seat in a bus. This is a precaution for everyone that I think balances individual liberties with a social conscience,” Cuomo said.

It will take effect Friday night at 8 p.m.

The rate of new coronavirus hospitalizations, ICU admissions and intubations are all down.

“When you see the reduction in rate, remember what we’re talking about. We’re talking about a reduction in increases. You still have 2,000 people every day, about, who are walking into a hospital for the first time or are being diagnosed with COVID for the first time, and 2,000 is still a lot of people. But the good news is it means we can control the virus, right? We can control the spread. And we did not know for sure that we can do that. We speculated that we could do it, but we didn’t know. So now we know that we can control this disease,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said New York was sending 100 ventilators to New Jersey at the request of Gov. Phil Murphy.

Cuomo said there were 606 additional COVID-19 related deaths yesterday.

Cuomo again addressed the process of reopening the economy and easing restrictions, saying it won’t be like flipping a switch. He said in addition to essential businesses gradually – and in a coordinated fashion – being reopened, he called on private businesses to begin rethinking how they operate.

“Tell us how you intend to organize to conduct your business, and can you do it in a way that poses a lower risk, and what would you do with your workforce to make sure, if an infection happens, that we can jump on it quickly,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo called it “a moment of transformation for society.”

“The key to all of this recalibration rate is the infection rate,” Cuomo said. “I need people to really understand this. Why don’t you open tomorrow? Because we’re afraid the infection rate will go up, and everything we’ve been doing is to slow the infection rate. Well, how do you track the infection rate? We don’t. We don’t track infection rates. We see hospitalization rates, which are different… we don’t know how many people have been infected or are getting infected. We only know how many people walk into a hospital.”

Cuomo said advanced testing is the only way to get to infection rate tracking.