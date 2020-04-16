Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Just because we’re all social distancing at home these days doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a trip to the zoo.
The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo and New York Aquarium have virtual tours and live web cams you can enjoy.
In addition, their “virtual zoo” has educational resources for families, as well as updates on the animals.
For live web cams from the zoo and aquarium, click here.
For a look at the virtual zoo, click here.
For educational resources from the zoo, click here.
For many more distance learning and educational resources, click here.