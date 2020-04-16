



— Schools in New Jersey will remain closed until at least Friday, May 15, in keeping with a similar move by New York announced on Thursday.

Both states, along with Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, have agreed to form a coalition working out the timing for reopening the region from the coronavirus-driven shutdown of schools and businesses.

“Let me be perfectly clear, there’s nobody who wants to open the schools more than I do,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily coronavirus briefing. “I’m a father of four kids, one of whom is in high school, and I want him to return to his regular classrooms, but I can’t do that right now. But I remain hopeful we can.”

Murphy shared the state’s death toll had risen to 3,518 among 75,317 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Among the other overnight updates to New Jersey’s totals:

8,224 patients are hospitalized

2,014 are critical or in ICU

1,645 ventilators are in use

802 have been discharged after hospitalization

“We cannot be guided by emotion, we need to be guided by where the facts on the ground, science, and public health take us,” said Murphy. “That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools or start sports back up for at least another four weeks.

“I know this is hard. It’s hard on all of us,” he said. “I’ve got a senior in college. His graduation ceremonies had been canceled. It’s hard, but if we all keep pulling and working together, I hope that it will put me in a position in a month’s time to make a different announcement.”

Many parents, like Monica Rock, a mother of three in Waldwick, told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez they support extending remote learning.

“It was some getting used to, but once we’re there we’re definitely used to it,” Rock said.

Kindergarten teacher Gigi Elshiekh said she doesn’t want the state to close schools for the remainder of the academic year before seeing how COVID-19 conditions could change.

“Honestly, I would rather wait, Because I don’t want to accept the fact that we might end school and have … I no longer see my children. I think of them like they’re my own kids,” Elshiekh said.

Parents and teachers agree, many students will regress while continuing to learn remotely. Most agree there will be challenges no matter when the students finally return to the classroom.