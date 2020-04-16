



— What if your pet needs to see the veterinarian during the coronavirus pandemic?

As CBS2’s Tara Jakeway found out recently, there are animal care professionals out there who will take every precaution to make sure that your four-legged friend is taken care of, despite the social distancing limitations we all face.

Meet the lucky 3-month-old Australian Shepard adopted one month ago by a Manhattan couple.

“That’s the reason why we got ‘Woodford’ in the first place, because we are working from home indefinitely and it has been really nice,” Ashley Goldschmid told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway on Tuesday.

Just like Katy Kawasoe, who rescued her 4-year-old pit mix “Willoughby” just two weeks ago. But the real wakeup call came when they realized their new additions needed vaccinations. Luckily, they found Bond Vet.

“I called them to let them know I was there, and I could see them through the window. I had my mask on. I had my gloves on and they had all their protection on as well,” Kawasoe said.

“We just rang a buzzer and then they came and took him,” Goldschmid added.

Next comes a different type of examination.

“The patient then comes inside to us and a doctor will perform a full physical exam either on the phone with the owner or via video conferencing,” Bond Vet worker Stephanie said.

“Or very, very primitively showing them through a glass window,” veterinarian Dr. Jeremy Kimmelstiel added.

Kimmelstiel even points out issues found in exams from the lobby, while owners stand just outside.

“We have split our staff into a Team A and Team B, each working on different days of the week,” Kimmelstiel said.

And when they work they wear gloves and masks at all times.

“We’re not on the front lines, so to speak, the way our human counterparts are, so we’re doing our bit with donating stock,” Stephanie said.

They’ve donated portions of their stock of personal protection equipment to staff at local hospitals they say need it more. Staff, like physician’s assistant Ally Gillespy, who leaves her 1-year-old golden doodle “Stanley” at home while she works long shifts.

“Last night, I think he was a little bored, so he ended up eating a huge piece of one of his stuffed toys,” Gillespy said.

And it became stuck, so Gillespy turned to Bond Vet in her time of need. At 9 p.m., they showed up and got the blockage out.

The veterinarians ask that owners do not bring their pets in unless it is an emergency. If not, the best option is a telehealth screening.