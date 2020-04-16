Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says it will need billions in aid to keep running and is calling on Washington for help.
“We are requesting that the next federal aid package passed by Congress include an additional $3.9 billion in additional funding for the MTA to stop the immediate financial hemorrhaging in the MTA’s 2020 operating budget,” MTA CEO Pat Foye said.
Last month, the MTA secured nearly $4 billion in federal funding through the CARES Act, but officials say more in needed.
The MTA says fewer riders and toll revenues, down more than 60%, will cost it nearly $6 billion.