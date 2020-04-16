Sunny to partly cloudy today with just a stray shower late this afternoon. It will be chilly and breezy with highs only in the low 50s… about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
There may be a stray shower out there early this evening, but it should be dry for the most part. For the remainder of the night, expect clear and considerably cold temperatures… 30s and 20s. In fact, the NWS has issued a FREEZE WATCH for parts of the area.
Tomorrow’s dry through mid afternoon with increasing clouds; rain fills in late in the afternoon and into tomorrow night. And it will be just cold enough N&W for a light snow event where a coating – 2″ is expected. Some exceptionally higher amounts are possible, but they’d be mainly reserved for the SUDs.
Then on Saturday, expect some leftover rain, but mainly during the morning hours.