



New Jersey schools won’t reopen until at least May 15 because of the spread of coronavirus , but that gives athletes around the Garden State a sliver of hope that they’ll be able to play high school sports this spring.

The status of the spring sports season is particularly important to one senior on the verge of a record.

Bridgette Gilliano is a softball player at Buena Regional High School in Atlantic County, and she is three hits away from a school record.

Gilliano was ready to break the record before COVID-19 shut schools down all over New Jersey. Like many seniors, Gilliano is facing the reality of never suiting up again and having her career end just short of the record books.

“The person who holds the record now, I grew up with her. Aysia Cintron, she was amazing,” said Gilliano in an interview with CBS2’s Steve Overmyer. “So I feel like, knowing in my heart that I was so close and I know I have the potential to break it and all that stuff. It is what it is. You know, if you had the chance, you would’ve had it, but you didn’t and it’s OK.”

Gilliano says she doesn’t feel sorry for herself, but she does feel bad for high school seniors who won’t go on to play sports in the future.

“There are athletes out there that aren’t attending college to play anymore sports, like, this is it for them. I feel like that’s more heartbreaking,” she said.

While Gilliano’s high school career may be over, her softball career will continue when she goes to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland to play college softball.