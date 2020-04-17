



– The artist is in.

When Helen Murdock-Prep saw gallery doors abruptly close due to the coronavirus pandemic, cancelling her watercolor and calligraphy show, an idea came to her.

“Why can’t we have a drive-by museum?” she said.

So the professional artist and theater educator lined her Huntington lawn with easels, and waited. Soon, the curious flocked the curbside along Walnut Place.

“All the museums are closed. There’s no place for people to go to get that hit of solace and peace and hope. So I was like, well, I’ll bring it to the people,” Helen told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

A dynamic member of the artistic community on Long Island, Helen’s energy bubbled over.

“I sat on the end of the driveway in my little booth and I watched the parade of people walk by with their dogs, with their children on bikes, and then cars driving by, and I saw them all slow, like, ‘What is that?’ And that’s what art does. It interrupts our reality,” she said.

And it’s working. Helen says passers-by are inspiring her.

“It makes me really happy to see the artwork,” one little girl said.

“It’s the ultimate symbol of hope,” she said. “Rescuing joy.”

The art depicts animals, fruit, starry skies.

“I wanted whimsy and a little bit of fun. We are feeling the weight of this moment,” Helen said.

“I’m so excited to see this and having everybody enjoy it the way they are,” said one visitor who drove past.

“If this gives a little jolt to the community, that hey, guys we are still here, we can get through it, and we can get through it in a spirited fashion, then I have done my job,” Helen said.

One of her sketches declares a simple, hopeful message: “It’s going to be okay.”

Since we are mostly stuck inside, it’s time to take advantage of our creative spirit.

Helen claims we all have it.