



Coronavirus has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world and families like the Erlers have lost a husband, father, and grandfather.

COVID-19 claimed the life of New York native Clifford Erler on April 4. Erler’s whole family called him “The Chief” and he worked as a Navy dentist and was a dentist for 35 years. Erler and his high school sweetheart, Marguerite, lived in Mount Kisko and then in Connecticut.

The Erler’s had two daughters, six grandkids and three great-grandchildren, but life changed forever two weeks ago when Cliff was admitted to a hospital in Manchester, Conn. The family thought Erler was struggling from issues related to his Parkinson’s diagnosis, but those thoughts changed when he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The realization to everyone in the family was that we weren’t going to be able to say goodbye,” said granddaughter Devon Settembrini in an interview with CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. “One of the nurses there was so amazing and let my grandmother come in for half an hour to say goodbye to her husband of almost 67 years.”

Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Erler skied all over the world with his wife and loved playing golf. Marguerite was wrapped from head to toe in protective gear so she could spent some time with her husband before he passed away.

“She could hold his gloved hand and her gloved hand, said daughter Demaree Cooney. “When they were done with the phone calls, my sister left her in the room by herself for five minutes to be alone with him. I don’t know what was said, but she had her time alone.”

Marguerite recently celebrated her 91st birthday alone at home earlier this week, but she got a huge surprise when dozens of letters began to arrive from friends and strangers. Her granddaughter posted a note to social media asking for “Letters to Bubsie.” That is the nickname the family gave Marguerite and her granddaughter wanted people to fill her mailbox with love after her grandmother lost her husband.

Four hundred people responded on the first day and they sent cards, crafts, and flowers. While Cliff is gone, his legacy lives on through his wife, kids, grandchildren and great-grand children, especially his great-grand son Clifford, who was named after him.

