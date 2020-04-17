



The weekend normally means planning outings, going to dinner, maybe even a Broadway show.

Instead, we’re entering the second month of staying home.

As the saying goes, the show must go on, and one Long Island family is finding a way to bring the show to you.

The Broadway stage is set inside their East Northport home. The Warren Five share their musical passion on Facebook with a live performance at 8 p.m. every night, calling it #QWarrentine.

The family also does a 3 p.m. matinee on Wednesdays and Saturdays to honor the Broadway schedule, as COVID-19 keeps the Great White Way dark.

It’s a nonstop concert for Dwayne Johnson’s daughter. “The Rock” joked on Instagram about the “937th” sing-along with Maui, his character from “Moana,” writing, “she has no idea we’re the same person.”

Also giving a shout out to other mama and papa bears out there – a New Jersey mom said her husband always lifts her spirits singing the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” So she shared the words with her two sons, Dominic and Colton, painting them on the front door of their home.

If you want a good laugh, check out the new trend online – taking out the trash in costume. People around the world are sharing pictures and videos on a Facebook page called “Bin Isolation Outing” with the description, “So basically the bin goes out more than us SO let’s dress up for the occasion!”

Another Facebook trend you can take part in: Naming the Philadelphia zoo’s new sloth bear cub. The zoo is down to four names and wants you to vote for your favorite.

While you’re casting ballots, the Long Island Coalition against bullying is asking the community to nominate Long Island essential workers. The nonprofit posted on Facebook that it’s setting aside $5,000 from its budget to give $25 restaurant gift cards to 200 people.

It’s a way to both help out the restaurants and say “thank you” to those on the front lines of the pandemic. The organization already has about 130 nominations and is accepting them until the end of month.