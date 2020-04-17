



– Joely Phenes won’t get a graduation ceremony from Marymount Manhattan College, but she’s still moving forward, trying to launch a career as a writer.

“There haven’t been too many listings,” Joely said. “Every time I hear back from a job or see a new listing. It’s kind of a little bit of hope.”

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the job market dynamic. A recent college poll shows 75% of students with post-graduation jobs either had them canceled, delayed or made remote.

Certified career coach Fran Berrick says companies are still hiring, so new graduates should not be discouraged.

“The great thing for the COVID class of 2020 is they have a very robust set of technical and digital skills that are marketable and can be used remotely. So that’s a great asset,” Berrick said.

To those in “survival mode,” needing income to pay for rent, other necessities and student loans, Berrick says:

Be flexible

Market your skillset based on what jobs are out there

Build your work experience until that dream job becomes available

“Stay active, stay engaged. Try to stay in your wheelhouse, but be flexible in terms of where you can use the skills that you have in a job that will hire you right now,” Berrick said.

That’s easier said than done for Morgan Mastrangelo, a senior studying music and performing arts at Northwestern University. He’s an aspiring opera singer. With theaters and opera houses closed, employment in the performing arts is basically nonexistent. Mastrangelo is taking this time to beef up his skills.

“I’m looking into teaching myself other marketable skills. Music production, video production, all kind of skills that branch off from the central pillar of performing arts,” he said.

Career coaches say, if graduates can afford to, take remote classes or an unpaid internship to make yourself more marketable when the job market improves.