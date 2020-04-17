Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The stars are coming out to help raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic. “Jersey 4 Jersey” will be a special live entertainment event that’s taking place next Wednesday.
Among the celebrities taking part are Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Chris Rock, Halsey, Jersey’s own Kelly Ripa, and former Penn Stater and now Giants’ running back, Saquon Barkley.
The star-studded lineup will raise money to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, launched last month to raise resources to meet critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 within New Jersey.
In less than three weeks, more than $18 million has already been raised
You can see it live, Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m., on CBS2 and on CBSN New York.
For more information about the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, see NJPRF.org.