Our string of chilly days continues today, and we’ll even be talking about snow for some tonight!
Expect a chilly rain for most of the area by late this evening, but spots well north & west of NYC, especially over the Catskills, could get a few slushy inches of snow! While it is spring and it is indeed mid-April, it’s not all that uncommon to get!
Tomorrow will feature a lingering chance for showers, especially during the morning hours. Some breaks of sun are expected in the afternoon but with the chance for some pop-ups. It’ll be on the cool side once again with temps only in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Sunday looks like a much better day with abundant sunshine and seasonable spring temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Have a great weekend!