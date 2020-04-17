Comments
The bulk of today is fine with increasing clouds, but it will be on the chilly side (upper 40s and low 50s).
Showers/rain fill in mainly after 5/6 PM and will remain on and off through the night; snow will prevail well N&W during this time frame. Any substantial snowfall will be reserved for the SUDS where 1-3″ is expected; 4+” is possible into the Catskills.
Expect leftover showers tomorrow morning with breaks of sun and a stray shower into the afternoon. It will still be on the cool side with highs only in the low 50s.
Sunday’s looking like the better half of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.