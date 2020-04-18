Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio was in the Bronx on Saturday, touring a temporary food distribution center for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Kingsbridge Armory is storing food that is then being delivered by TLC-licensed drivers.
ARE YOU RUNNING OUT OF FOOD?
- Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood
- Food Banks Across New York State
- Food Banks In New York City
- Food Banks On Long Island
- Food Banks In New Jersey
- Food Banks In Connecticut
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
The mayor says the work being done at Kingsbridge is essential for thousands of New Yorkers.
“What we’re seeing all over the city is the deepest kind of need and it came on so suddenly, like nothing we have ever seen in generations in this city. There are a lot of people right now that are hungry. There are a lot of people asking where will my next meal come from,” de Blasio said.
The Get Food NYC program is set up through an online portal for qualifying households.
