NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio was in the Bronx on Saturday, touring a temporary food distribution center for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Kingsbridge Armory is storing food that is then being delivered by TLC-licensed drivers.

ARE YOU RUNNING OUT OF FOOD?

The mayor says the work being done at Kingsbridge is essential for thousands of New Yorkers.

“What we’re seeing all over the city is the deepest kind of need and it came on so suddenly, like nothing we have ever seen in generations in this city. There are a lot of people right now that are hungry. There are a lot of people asking where will my next meal come from,” de Blasio said.

The Get Food NYC program is set up through an online portal for qualifying households.

For more information about the program, click here.

