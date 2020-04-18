



– The curve of new confirmed coronavirus infections in New York State appears to have peaked and may be leveling off, according to data shared by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday.

The coronavirus infection rate in New York State is now such that one person infects 0.9 people, compared to the rate of one infecting 1.4 people prior to the social distancing and masks orders.

Cuomo reported there were 540 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the previous 24 hours, 504 from hospitals and 36 from nursing homes.

“Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this,” said Cuomo. “Vulnerable people in one place, it is the feeding frenzy for this virus.”

“If you look at the past three days, you could argue we are past the plateau and starting to descend,” Mr. Cuomo said. “So we’re not at the plateau anymore, but we’re still not in a good position.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Despite reports of poor reporting to officials and family members about residents in long-term care facilities in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Cuomo noted his office did not have numbers on if or how many facilities have been testing their staff and residents, nor how such places communicate about their known COVID-19 infections.

When asked about accusations of some facilities underreporting the number of coronavirus-related deaths, the governor said he didn’t think such a tactic would work in the long run.

“The numbers are going to come out,” he said. “Any nursing home that thinks they’re going to sit there and people are not going to figure out how many people passed away in that nursing home, they’re kidding themselves.”

Cuomo said increasing the regulation or reporting put on New York’s 600 private nursing homes would not be the answer, citing patients over paperwork.

“They’re overwhelmed,” he said. “There are staff shortages, people (on) staff are getting sick. The residents of the nursing home are under tremendous pressure, they haven’t seen a loved one, they haven’t had any visitors, and you have everyone’s under emotional distress because you have a large number of people dying.”