MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Nassau County has gone down three days in a row, County Executive Laura Curran said Saturday.
Curran said there has been an 11% decrease in hospitalizations over the last three days.
There are currently 2,204 people hospitalized.
The county has had a total of 28,539 coronavirus cases with 1,109 deaths.
The number of patients on ventilators also continues to decrease, Curran said, and the number of discharges “continue to be robust.”
“With this good news, we become more eager and ready to reopen society, to get out of the lockdown, to resume into whatever our new normal is going to look like,” she said.
Curran says she wants to start planning to reopen things like marinas and golf courses.
She also mentioned planning to open Nickerson Beach.
“I do believe that we can strike the balance, that we can avoid reinfection and allow society to emerge into its new normal. I know that we can do that,” Curran said. “I have found that the residents of Nassau County are smart, they are adaptable. People in Nassau County, you guys have done an amazing job of flattening the curve. The numbers were not as bad as were predicted because people stayed home, they practiced social distancing.”