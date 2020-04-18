NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is cracking down on large gatherings.
Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter on Saturday, asking New Yorkers who see anyone violating the social distancing order to report it.
“When you see a crowd, when you see a line that’s not distanced, when you see a supermarket that’s too crowded, anything, you can report it right away so we can get help there to fix the problem,” de Blasio said in a video, “and now it’s as simple as taking a photo. All you got to do is take the photo and put the location with it and bang, send a photo like this and we will make sure enforcement comes right away.”
New Yorkers can text the photos to 311-692 or through the 311 app, and police will respond to the location.
The mayor says keeping people apart will help stop the disease from spreading.
As of April 15, the NYPD had issued 76 summonses and made 15 social distancing arrests.