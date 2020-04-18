New York Weather: Saturday 4/18 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Things will be a little warmer this afternoon with some breaks in the clouds, but the risk for some stray showers will remain in the forecast. It'll be unseasonably cool as well, with temps only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday is looking like a very nice day overall with brighter skies and milder temperatures getting into the lower 60s.

11 hours ago