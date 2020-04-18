Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is taking steps to protect your stimulus checks.
State Attorney General Letitia James blocked banks and debt collectors from seizing the payments.
Instead, James wants to make sure the money reaches families who desperately need it.
“As the coronavirus crisis continues to wreak havoc on our society, I will do everything in my power to protect the wallets of every New Yorker,” the attorney general said in a statement.
James says any institution caught violating the order will face legal action from her office.
More than 80 million Americans are expected to receive payments that started going out last week.