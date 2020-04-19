



— New York State will undertake the most aggressive state-wide coronavirus antibody testing survey in the nation over next week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the testing is critical in the effort to reopen the state, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

“Any plan that is going to start to reopen the economy has to be based on data, and that means it has to be based on testing,” Cuomo said.

And that means staying smart, Cuomo said, and not rushing under pressure as the state appears to be going in the right direction. The rate of infection is stabilizing and the hospitalization rate is down.

“We are past the high point and all indications at this point are we that we are on the descent. Whether or not that descent continues depends on what we do,” Cuomo said.

So starting Monday, the state Department of Health will begin conducting a statewide antibody testing survey. The survey will sample 3,000 people for a population of 19.5 million.

Germany performed a 3,000-person sample with a population of 83 million.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The large-scale, FDA-approved testing will help determine the percentage of the population that could be immune to the virus, which would allow more people to safely go back to work.

“And we’ll take thousands of tests — antibody tests — over this next week all across the state to give us a real snapshot, a real baseline of exactly how many people were infected by coronavirus and have the antibodies. So, we’ll have the first real statistical number on exactly where we are as a population,” Cuomo said.

The governor also announced the state is working with the federal government to increase diagnostic testing, which determines if a person is positive or negative for COVID-19.