Local News
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus Numbers Show Signs Of Progress In New York, But New Infections Remain 'Overwhelming,' Cuomo Says
The governor said again on Saturday that to make real progress, we need more testing and help from the federal government to get it done.
Coronavirus Closure? New York City Council Members Request Temporary Shutdown Of Subway, Bus Service
The letter cites the high rate of deaths among MTA workers.
Coronavirus Update: How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
If you're one of the many people wearing disposable gloves when you're out and about, it's important to know the correct method of taking them off to avoid inadvertently touching part of them which may be contaminated by Covid-19.
Weather Videos
New York Weather: 4/19 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines
CBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.
1 hour ago
New York Weather: CBS2 4/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for April 18 at 11 p.m.
10 hours ago
Latest Headlines
NFL Draft: Why The Jets Pick Might Depend On The Giants
CBS2's Steve Overmyer talks with The Athletic's Jets reporter Connor Hughes about the New York Jets and the Giants outlook ahead of the NFL Draft happening on Thursday.
Sabrina Ionescu Goes No. 1 In WNBA Draft To New York Liberty
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, as expected.
Latest Headlines
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
Looking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Matzo Crack Is Peak Passover: But What Is It?
Matzo crack is a Passover revelation the entire family will devour. It’s simple to make with endless recipe combinations via pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.
Coronavirus Update: Bakeries On Long Island Prepare For Changes Around Easter, Passover Celebrations
Bakers on Long Island are adjusting to changes around Easter and Passover celebrations created by the spread of coronavirus.
Quarantine Kitchen: See What The Pros Are Cooking During Coronavirus Social Distancing
See what the pros are cooking while safely social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Shutdown: 30 Days In
In April, New York and New Jersey marked 30 days since the coronavirus shut down businesses, schools and more, disrupting everyday life for millions of people.
CBS2 Celebrating The Senior Class
OMG Oh My Goodness
New York Weather: 4/19 CBS2 Afternoon Weather Headlines
April 19, 2020 at 9:08 am
CBS2 Weather headlines
