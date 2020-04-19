Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a brighter and warmer day across the region, despite being on the breezy side. Expect cool and dry conditions overnight with temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
While it appeared a few days ago that we’d have a soggy Monday, the good news is things look dry for most. A storm system will pass far offshore. It’ll be cloudy and cooler, but for now it looks like any rain will stay south and east of the area.
Tuesday will be milder with a better threat for showers and even some thunderstorms in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Wednesday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 50s under sunny skies.