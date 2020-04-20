Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cloudy skies will prevail in most areas Monday, and it will start off on the cool and breezy side, but not as chilly as it was over the weekend.
Expect a cooler day with temperatures only in the mid 50s for most, and just the slightest risk for showers.
Tuesday will feature milder temperatures and a bit more sunshine early, but the atmosphere will become more active in the afternoon as a cold front approaches.
Expect the risk for heavy showers and even some thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Stay tuned for the latest.