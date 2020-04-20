



– With hospitalizations on the decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the state is ramping up the most aggressive COVID-19 antibody testing in the country.

It will help determine whose immune system has essentially fought the coronavirus, and how to reopen the economy.

The Med-Rite on West 42nd Street is one of several across our region that started testing last week. One location already administered more than 100 tests, but still, some say the state’s rollout is nowhere near the demand, and there’s many questions about the test’s accuracy, reported CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

West Village resident Adam Weiss believes he was one of the first to get a vial of blood taken for an antibody test Friday. The blood test sees if you made antibodies, which is what humans use to fight off the infection. He walked into Med-Rite without an appointment and paid $175 out of pocket, even though they took insurance. He’s been wondering if he had the virus after traveling to Miami and Washington state in February.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“I had this cold like I never had before, tired,” he said.

The results came back negative Monday.

Med-Rite and practices like New York Internal Medicine in Whitestone are utilizing tests produced by Brooklyn-based Lenco Labs. It’s not FDA approved, and Lenco is part of around 100 companies offering antibody testing, since the FDA is now allowing tests to be sold without formal review.

Only a select few have the FDA’s approval, including Mount Sinai laboratory. It has screened 6,000 people, and identified 1,000 with high antibodies.

“Even a very small false positive rate could lead to hundreds of thousands of people being told that they’re safe, when they might not be,” said Dr. Ania Wajnberg, the director of Mount Sinai’s antibody testing program.

New York state is using its own finger-stick blood test, and starting Monday samples of 3,000 people are being collected for a population of 19.5 million.

The governor says patrons of supermarkets around the state will be recruited at random for testing.

Pollsters find a sample size of 1,000 is a good marker with a very low margin of error, but Dr. Bruce Y. Lee of CUNY’s Graduate School of Public Health says it’s only a start.

“That alone is not going to help relax social distancing measures or reopen the country or the state or the city,” he said. “To do that you have to know more specifically who has been exposed and is potentially immune and who hasn’t, and that’s going to require a lot broader testing.”

Dr. Steven Spitalnick has overseen development of a test distributed to some health staff at Columbia and New York Presbyterian hospitals.

“We also do another nasal swab to see if they’re still positive. Between 14 and 28 days after resolution of symptoms, we and others have found up to 30 percent of individuals are still positive by the nasal swab, and they have antibodies too,” he said.

New York state has not said if you test positive whether you can use result to return to work sooner than later. Another big piece is coordinating the result between the state and the federal government.