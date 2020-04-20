Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were found dead inside the same Manhattan hotel.
First responders were called to Hilton Garden Inn South on Sunday in Midtown.
Sources told CBS2 the deaths were believed to be coronavirus-related. It’s unclear if the victims knew each other.
“The City has made hotel rooms available to individuals who, for various reasons, are unable to isolate at home,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “Every death due to this disease is a tragedy, and we are reviewing these incidents.”