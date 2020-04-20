



“The Sopranos” hasn’t been on television since 2007, but Michael Imperioli still hears from the show’s fans every single day.

Imperioli became a household name in Hollywood for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in the groundbreaking HBO series. Now, fans can learn even more about the show through a new podcast called “Talking Sopranos” hosted by Imperioli and Steve Schirripa. The actors are re-watching every single episode of the series and sharing stories from behind the scenes.

“One of the reasons we decided to do this is that in the last year and a half, a whole new generation of viewers have gotten turned on and obsessed with the show,” said Imperioli in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I’m talking about kids in their late teens, early 20’s, and 30’s, who were too young to watch it when it was on the air. That’s really blown me away that it has transcended these generations.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Imperioli says one of the reasons why the show has had staying power is that it has a really broad fan base. The actor will never forget his time on the set with the late James Gandolfini.

“A series for cable wasn’t really a big thing then,” said Imperioli. “I wasn’t sure if people were going to see this thing. I haven’t watched the episodes since the initial airing. The podcast allows me to really revisit this with distance. Some of the people in front and behind the camera are not with us anymore, most notably James Gandolfini. It’s more sweet than bitter, but it’s a little bit hard. The first day I shot with him, I didn’t know him. I knew a lot of the other actors. I didn’t know Jim and I didn’t know his work. My first scene I had to drive him because that was Christopher’s job, but I didn’t know how to drive. I didn’t tell anybody that and I smashed the car during a take pretty badly. I thought I’m going to get fired. The air bags popped and he just started cracking up laughing and I knew things would be ok.”

While Imperioli loved his time on “The Sopranos,” one of his other favorite acting memories was working with Martin Scorsese, Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci on “Goodfellas.”

“I think I was about 23 when I shot that movie and I had done very little in film,” said Imperioli. “I had done a lot of theater, but I had been trying to get work for a while. For me, that was going from the minors to being with the Yankees in the World Series. Literally, it was on that level. [Martin] Scorsese and the other actors treated me like I belonged there. My first experience in film a year before was the exact opposite. These guys who were my heroes made me feel like an actor and that I belonged.”

“Talking Sopranos” is available for download on all major podcasting platforms.