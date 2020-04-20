Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two of New York City’s high-end department stores are facing uncertain futures.
According to Reuters, Neiman Marcus will likely file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.
The company’s Hudson Yards location was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, along with 42 other stores.
Neiman Marcus is also the parent company of Bergdorf Goodman, with two stores on Fifth Avenue.
Neiman is reportedly trying to negotiate a loan to keep some operations going during bankruptcy.