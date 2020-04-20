Expect mostly cloudy skies through the early afternoon hours with decreasing clouds for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Tonight’s fine with clear and quiet conditions. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.
Early tomorrow morning looks fine, but showers develop late tomorrow morning through the midday hours; t’storms will develop into the afternoon. Some of these storms will be capable of producing brief downpours and gusty winds; an isolated severe t’storm is possible. As for highs, they’ll be around 60.
Tomorrow night will be unseasonably cold and blustery with temperatures dipping to the 30s; wind chills will dip into the 20s by daybreak on Wednesday.
Wednesday looks sunny, chilly and breezy with highs only in the low 50s.