Remains Of Peter Beard, Missing Wildlife Photographer, Discovered On Long Island

MONTAUK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Family and friends are mourning the loss of famed photographer Peter Beard on Long Island.
Beard, who suffered from dementia, went missing from his Montauk home on March 31.
His body was found Sunday morning in a wooded area of Camp Hero State Park.
The 82-year-old was world-renowned for his images of Africa and wildlife.
In a statement, Beard’s family said he “died where he lived… in nature.”
