NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Coogan’s, a Washington Heights institution for more than 35 years, announced it will not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant and watering hole catered to many, including the staff of New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia Medical Center.
When it closed its doors on St. Patrick’s Day, the owners thought they would be able to reopen.
“Ironically, this past March 17t h would be the last time Coogan’s closed its doors. We had hoped to open them again but sadly that it is not possible,” they posted on the website. “To all our Coogan’s family that extends from a corner in New York’s Washington Heights to so many in near and distant places, we offer love and best wishes that you remain safe, strong and healthy for now and ever.”
Two years ago, frequent customer Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to help negotiate when the restaurant almost closed due to a rent hike.