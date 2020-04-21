



— CBS2 is continuing its series honoring some of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter Cindy Hsu looks back at the lives of New York City court officer and Marine Tommy Carney and NYPD officer J.C. Reese.

Tommy Carney

Tommy Carney loved to make people laugh, especially his six grandchildren who he adored. He enjoyed playing golf and was a life long New York Rangers fan.

He grew up in Astoria, Queens, served in the Marine Corps for eight years and spent summers on the Jersey Shore where he met the love of his life, Eileen. They raised two children, Christine and Tom, who’s now a New York City Police Officer. Five years ago he was overjoyed to dance at his daughter’s wedding.

He spent 35 years as a Court Officer in Queens Family Court but passed away from COVID-19 on March 27 at 70 years old.

His son, Tommy, says his dad taught them family is everything and love is more than just a word – it’s something you must show, and he showed it every single day.

J.C. Reese

J.C. Reese served in the Air Force, then joined the NYPD for more than 20 years as a beat cop and community affairs officer in the 73rd Precinct in Brooklyn.

He had five children and raised them in Amityville, N.Y. His daughter Stephanie says he’ll always be remembered for how much he loved his family and stressed education, teaching his kids they had to be the best at whatever they do.

The family had dinner together every night at 5 o’clock, and 4 on Sundays. After dinner, he would have a very advanced spelling bee for his kids. Stephanie says by sixth-grade she was at a college reading level.

Reese passed away from complications of COVID-19 on April 5. He was 85 years old.

His family says Reese was all about service to his family and his community.