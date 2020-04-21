



— Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day , and despite the current call to stay home, there are still many ways you can make the world a better place.

Isn’t she a beauty? Whether viewed from space or the backyard, Mother Earth sure knows how to grab our attention.

Fifty years ago, Denis Hayes coordinated the very first Earth Day.

“The most amazing of all was in New York,” Hayes told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock on Tuesday. “There were people stretched out beyond the visual horizon.

“This isn’t just another march; this is something that’s enormous,” Hayes added.

He said he’ll be celebrating this year, “very quietly, from the confines of my home.”

It’s Earth Day from home this year, but there are ways you can make a big impact from your small space on this planet. For some suggestions, Murdock checked in with Diana Chaplin, canopy director at One Tree Planted.

“Where would we be without the Earth?” Chaplin asked.

Chaplin said you show your love by getting your hands dirty.

Garden Centers, like Beethoven’s Veranda in Edgewater, N.J., are open for business. You’ll find all kinds of things you can plant that will boost the planet’s health.

The Sabino family plans to get digging.

“Sunshine, flower, and a rose,” 5-year-old Frankie Sabino added.

Frankie said she wants the Earth to be happy because it does so much for us.

“The fact that it gives us so much, beautiful beaches, and our family,” Frankie’s mom said.

Another option is to talk about what you’re doing on social media or just share a picture.

“Hey, here’s what I’m doing for Earth Day, participating in all these amazing online activities,” Chaplin said. “That’s just another way to connect with the world.”

Or, you can donate to your favorite environmental charity.

“Charities have the scale infrastructure, the system, to make impact in a really big way,” Chaplin said.

You can also try composting or propagate your house plants. One can grow to two or more. Trim, place the trimming in water to let the roots grow. Then plant it.

“Hey Earth, high five, I love that I’m going to do all that I can for you,” Chaplin said.

Happy day to you, Earth.

Virtual celebrations are seemingly endless. The Earth Day Network is planning 24 hours of programming, including remarks from Pope Francis. Locally, the American Museum of Natural History and the Parks Department both have tons of fun in the works for Wednesday. It will all be online.