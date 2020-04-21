Weak showers will pass through the area this morning through about midday; thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and move through from about 1-5pm. Some of these storms may become severe; damaging winds are the main concern with small hail also a possibility.
Tonight will be windy and unseasonably cold. That said, the NWS has issued a wind advisory for parts of the area (including the city) from 5 PM until 2 AM for wind gusts of up to 50 mph; a freeze warning has been issued across the suburbs. Here in the city, expect temperatures to fall into the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s overnight.
Tomorrow will be a sunny, breezy and chilly with highs only in the low 50s.
Expect more clouds on Thursday with rain developing late in the day and evening.