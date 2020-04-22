



— The coronavirus pandemic is emotionally and mentally draining on our front line health care workers, especially for first responders who sometimes have to act as a counselor for patients and family members.

Diana Wilson has been an EMT with the New York City Fire Department for 17 years.

“For the first time during my career, I am scared. I’m so scared,” Wilson told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “The past month, it felt like I was in the Twilight Zone.”

She’s been responding to 911 calls in Queens from people with COVID-like symptoms nonstop.

“One of the worst moments is when I have to take a critical patient to the hospital but can’t let family come along … I find myself becoming a counselor in these moments,” Wilson said.

This pandemic has given EMTs the unenviable task of separating patients from their families.

“You know, you’re used to the norm of going to the hospital with your loved one, and now being told you can’t go because they won’t even let you into the ER. It’s heartbreaking,” Wilson said.

The harsh reality sets in; for some patients, it might be the last time they see their loved ones.

“We actually started telling family members, ‘Do you wanna say anything before we leave?’ Give them a kiss or hug or something, but we can only let them do it from the door,” Wilson said.

Wilson says one particular call for a mother in Flushing has been hard to shake.

“There was four kids in the house, babies, and the husband started packing his things, he was getting the kids together, and he’s like, ‘OK, I’m ready to go,’ and we had to turn to him and say, ‘No, you’re not going.’ I said, ‘Sir, you have to stay here with the children,’ and he dropped to his knees and he started crying as I’m taking his wife out of the house in a chair. And I had to stop and tell him to get up and be strong for the children, and that was like really when it hit home for me because I haven’t seen my children in almost four weeks,” Wilson said.

The ambulance ride is usually less than 10 minutes, but in that time, Wilson has to be both a medic and a comfort.

“I did have a patient tell me one time that they were scared and I had to tell her, ‘You have to fight,'” Wilson said.

Bauman asked what Wilson wants New Yorkers to know about what EMTs are doing.

“Just know we are doing our best and know that we did our best during the pandemic,” Wilson said.

Hardly a doubt in anyone’s mind.