That’s the message from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said New York City’s annual, iconic Fourth of July celebration will go forward with fireworks.

“We may not be able to do it the way we historically have,” de Blasio said. “One way or another, the show will go on. One way or another, we’re going to celebrate the Fourth of July in a very special way in New York City. There’s definitely going to be fireworks. How we do them, where we do them, how we do them in a way that’s safe and keeps New Yorkers safe, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered between now and then.”

De Blasio thanked Macy’s for committing to going forward with the fireworks show.

“This is a day we cannot miss. This is a celebration that has to happen because it’s about our nation, it’s about all we stand for as Americans and New Yorkers, and it’s a symbol of our resilience, but we’re going to do it the smart way,” de Blasio said.

“I think it is right to say it’s a sacred day each year. It is a very powerful day. It is part of our effort to fight back,” de Blasio said.

