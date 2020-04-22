NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was news Wednesday about cats both big and small testing positive for the coronavirus in New York.
The Bronx Zoo says eight tigers and lions have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this month, a tiger at the zoo was confirmed to have a case of COVID-19 and was believed to have caught the virus from a human handler.
The zoo says four other tigers and three African lions in the facility contracted the virus and are now recovering.
Also on Wednesday, scientists confirmed the first two positive cases of the coronavirus in pets in the United States.
Two pet cats living in different parts of New York State tested positive.
Both are expected to recover.
So far, there is no evidence that animals can transmit the virus back to humans.