



Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed his plans Wednesday to lead New York City into the the next phase of the coronavirus fight.

De Blasio said the next step will require vast amounts of testing. It will be called “test and trace.”

The mayor said New York City is not yet ready to roll out the plan, because there isn’t enough COVID-19 testing capacity. However he outlined what the plan would eventually look like.

De Blasio said the city is striving to have widespread testing available in every community. New Yorkers who test positive would be given care “right away,” and if they’re unable to isolate properly, will be placed in hotel rooms.

“We’ll get you the help you need. The whole idea is to help you to isolate to get well, to have the support you need, and of course get tested again to know when you’re done with the disease so you can go back to your regular life,” de Blasio said. “That’s what this plan is all about. That’s the building blocks we’re putting in place now, the hotel rooms, and all the support that goes with it.”

If someone turns up positive, then in addition to getting them isolated, teams will trace the contacts that person has had so they can be tested.

“Obviously, a city of this size, we could be talking about thousands of people in isolation at a given point, tens of thousands. We don’t know the number yet. But we do know that we’re going to build an apparatus that will keep expanding to accommodate whatever that true number is, because it’s the only way we protect people and it’s the only way we drive this disease back,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio called it a “big, big job” that’s just beginning.

The mayor said a particular focus will be on NYCHA residents. The city will add six more testing sites in the coming days near NYCHA developments, with NYCHA residents being prioritized for testing.

Cumberland Health Center, Crown Heights

Belvis Health Center, Mott Haven

Gouverneur Health Center, Lower East Side

Opening Next Week: NYCHA Testing Sites

Jonathan Williams Houses, Williamsburg

Woodside Houses, Woodside

St. Nicholas Houses, Harlem

De Blasio said the city would begin delivering food directly to NYCHA senior buildings, and will also start delivering tablets to some residents to help them connect with family members.

As far as the daily indicators tracking the virus goes:

People admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19: 252, up from 204

People currently in H+H ICUs for suspected COVID-19: 821, down from 857

Percentage of people tested who are positive for COVID-19 citywide: 33%, down from 35%

The mayor also announced that some version of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks will go forward.