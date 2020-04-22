Coronavirus UpdateAfter Meeting With Trump, Cuomo Says State Hopes To Double Testing To 40,000 A Day
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Nassau County police officer was struck by a vehicle during an apparent altercation at a gas station in Queens.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Horace Harding Expressway in Corona.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a leg injury but is expected to be OK.

Police took one person into custody and said they’re searching for a second potential suspect.

No further details were released.

