Expect plenty of sunshine today, but it will be chilly and breezy out there. Highs will be in the low 50s, which is 10+ degrees below normal for this time of the year.
Clouds increase tonight. Temps dip to around 40, but it will feel like the 30s.
There’s a low-end chance for showers (city/S&E) and snow showers (N&W) tomorrow morning, but these look like more of a nuisance than anything. Then, rain fills in late in the day and lingers into Friday. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times and bring us about 1-1.5″ on average, but because it will fall over an extended period of time, we’re only expecting some minor street flooding at this point.