NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council is expected to introduce a COVID-19 relief package today in an effort to help residents impacted by the pandemic.
Among the provisions, the bill calls for extra pay for essential workers during the state of emergency.
It also includes fining landlords who harass essential workers, sick or laid off tenants.
Tomorrow we are introducing a #COVID19 relief package that extends time for COVID-impacted tenants to repay rent and pay back debts, and gives new protections from harassment for all renters, including small businesses. 1/
— NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) April 21, 2020
“We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis for our City, and mourning the loss of so many neighbors, friends and fellow New Yorkers,” Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement. “But even in this dark time, we must be laser-focused on helping New York City emerge from this crisis while prioritizing our public health.”
The bill would extend sick leave for independent contractors who aren’t covered by state laws.
It would also include a private room for each homeless person to stop the spread of the virus.
The council will hold its first-ever remote hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.