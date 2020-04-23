



— For the first time, CBS2 is hearing from a New Jersey long-term care facility that has been plagued by COVID-19

Reporter Cory James has more on Atrium’s efforts to fight.

When asked if she feels she needs more help from the state or federal government, Atrium administrator Christina O’Leary said, “I don’t know how to answer that.”

The question might seem simple, but O’Leary said the answer is complex. She helps oversee Atrium’s 11 long-term care facilities, where more than 450 people tested positive and over 100 others died, according to the state Department of Health.

“Each loss weighs very heavy on us and our hearts go out to the families,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary admitted that employees walked away from their jobs in the beginning, as the virus was exploding.

“People don’t want to come to work because they are scared, themselves. We are working night and day to staff appropriately,” O’Leary said.

She was not able to provide James with staffing numbers, but Dan Martel told CBS2 he feels there have been improvements at the Park Ridge facility, where his 76-year-old mother is staying.

However, he added transparency is still falling short.

“It has just been very frustrating for us as family members to try and get a firm handle on what’s going on,” Martel said.

Gov. Phil Murphy echoed that Wednesday, weeks after guidelines were given to long-term care facilities, requiring notification within 24 hours of confirmed coronavirus cases and people under investigation.

“We’ve heard far too many stories where I called and no one picked up and I asked and I couldn’t get an answer some … frustrating for us, crushing for a loved one,” Murphy said.

Jon Dolan of the Health Care Association of New Jersey is working as a liaison between the state and long-term care facilities to ensure those initiatives are carried out.

“We’ve put out templates and instructed folks of the importance and the way to do it right,” Dolan said.

Dolan said that includes consistent letters via email and phone calls to relatives who have no choice but to stay away while the deadly virus attacks the most vulnerable.