



— It’s being called the worst economic crisis since The Great Depression.

New numbers out Thursday show 4.4 million more laid-off workers applied for unemployment last week, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported from Hell’s Kitchen.

Of the 26 million who have filed for unemployment nationally over the last five weeks, only about 16 million have received checks.

So where does that leave everyone else?

DID YOU LOSE YOUR JOB AMID THE OUTBREAK?

Roy Byers of Lake Hopatcong, N.J. filed back in March and so far said he’s only received one check.

“You can call 100 times, you get the same message over and over,” Byers said, referring to the automated message he heard when he tried to inquire in New Jersey.

Others said they apply, get a confirmation number, and then nothing.

“I had to open a new claim on Monday, March 23. Since then, it has just been pending,” said Frank Staropoli of Ringwood, N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the problem this week.

“For those of you trying to connect on the phone, we thank you for your continued patience. The department is still dealing with volumes that are, minimally stated, unprecedented,” Murphy said.

“There’s a real technical aspect to this. Many of the state systems haven’t been updated with the most current level of software and hardware in decades,” CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said.

WHAT IF YOU OWN A SMALL BUSINESS AND NEED HELP?

New York officials say the majority of the backlog here is for the freelancers, contractors, gig workers and self-employed, those who now qualify for the first time through federal pandemic unemployment insurance, which only went into effect March 27.

Initially, people had several steps to take when applying.

“We have now streamlined that process in New York. That was this past Monday. We rolled out the new form, which you apply one time, then we make the determination which pot you go into,” said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The state says it has now put 3,000 workers on the issue.

Murphy is also urging people who lost their job but can still work to check out the state’s website for job listings.

“More than 66,000 jobs for more than 740 essential employers across the state,” he said.

So far, New Jersey has paid out about $1 billion in unemployment benefits. New York has paid out more than $2 billion.

As for the unemployed insurance benefits, both Gov. Murphy and Gov. Cuomo insist you’ll get every penny you’re owed. For now, it remains a waiting game for many.