



— The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people to work from home. That’s easier said than done for many, especially for those jobs that are out of this world.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge takes a look at some unique careers being done from the couch.

Working remotely has its challenges, but that hasn’t stopped NASA scientists.

They recently snapped selfies while operating the Curiosity rover on Mars from their living rooms.

“I’m used to being able to literally like turn over my shoulder and talk to a fellow rover driver, and instead I have to rely on screen sharing over network connections that can sometimes be slow,” said Matt Gildner of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Normally, a 30-plus person team commands the spacecraft, but for the first time ever, all the rover’s operations are being handled remotely.

Back here on Earth, people in all kinds of careers have had to adapt.

Debra Kling already has a unique job as a color specialist. Now she’s expanded into virtual home decorating.

“People had been using a lot of gray in interiors, and it can be depressing. Suddenly we’re seeing yellows again. Any color that seems to have a bit of sunshine actually makes us feel happy,” Kling said.

Jason Kurdziel is making the most of being stuck inside his four walls. He moved his martial arts practice online. His latest technique revolves around trying to keep students active and engaged.

“It’s exhausting actually because you have to almost be an actor,” Kurdziel said. “If I was in the physical dojo, you pat them on the back or give ’em a high-five. On the video, you have to do air fives.”

Kurdziel is teaching the course through a program called Outschool. It offers live online video classes in literally anything you could ever want to learn, even Pokemon class.

Tammy Wenhame specializes in using the video game character to teach creative writing to kids. It turns out you can even be a Pokemon trainer from your couch.

All kinds of jobs are being adapted to working from, even reporting this story.