



— More than 200 people have died from the coronavirus at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood , New Jersey, but on Thursday, a retired New York police officer brought signs of hope as he was wheeled out to thunderous applause.

Bagpipes, family, friends, fellow officers and every available doctor and nurse were on hand to see 49-year-old retired police officer Kevin Drain head for home.

His brother, a fellow officer, is so grateful for this day.

“I’m ecstatic. I can’t believe it. It’s a miracle,” he told CBS2’s Chris Wragge.

Drain spent 14 days at Valley Hospital and 10 in the ICU. On Thursday, he emerged a survivor.

“I’m at loss for words, I really am, which doesn’t happen often. I thought I was coming out to maybe a handful of people … The people that worked here really did save my life, and I have a second chance,” Drain said.

After so much bad news over the last few weeks, it’s a relief to have some great news to report.

Drain’s mom greeted her son with a gentle hug.

Drain turned 49 in the hospital. He says getting out is the “best present ever.”

“I can celebrate any birthday. This one, I got the gift of life,” Drain said.

The outpouring of support and emotion proving again this disease can be beaten, but not without the help of our doctors and nurses.

“They took good care of you?” Wragge asked.

“They took phenomenal care of me. I’ll never forget them,” Drain said.

Drain is one of fortunate ones. He’s headed home.