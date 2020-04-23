NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A study by Northwestern University found “hidden outbreaks” of coronavirus going undetected as early as February in multiple U.S. cities.
The study, shared with the New York Times, says there could have been as many as 28,000 active COVID-19 infections in American cities, with more than 10,000 already in New York City.
The Times reported the Northwestern model also showed estimated city totals has 9,300 cases in San Francisco, 3,300 in Chicago, and 2,300 in Boston and Seattle.
The model is based on people who may have had only mild or no coronavirus symptoms and were never tested but continued to interact with others at work, socializing or traveling.
The first case in New York City was confirmed on March 1. The patient is a Manhattan woman in her 30s who recently traveled to Iran. She is currently self-quarantined in her home.
“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving in New York,” announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the time.
As of Wednesday, New York State had seen 257,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, linked to more than 15,000 deaths.