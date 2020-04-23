ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the coronavirus hospitalization and intubation rates have continued to decline in New York.
There were an additional 438 lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo said.
Cuomo released initial results of a statewide survey to determine the infection rate in New York.
In a sampling of 3,000 people taken at grocery stores across the state, the survey showed 13.9% of those had coronavirus antibodies, indicating they had previously been exposed but have overcome the disease.
Cuomo called the results “preliminary,” and said the sample size will continue to expand.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“We did 3,000 surveys in about 19 counties, 40 localities across the state. The surveys were collected at grocery stores box stores, etc. And that’s important, it means you’re testing people who, by definition, are out of the home and not at work,” Cuomo said. “These are people who were out and about, shopping, they were not people who were in their home, they are not people who were isolated and not people who were quarantined who you could argue, probably had a lower rate of infection because they wouldn’t come out of the house. These are people who were outside. These are people who were not at work, so they’re probably not essential workers.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
PHOTO GALLERY: Coronavirus Shutdown 30 Days In
I am over 50 and my wife has a compromised immune system so we simply stopped going outside of our home many weeks ago……. BUT, we are protecting our family because of underlying issues and that does NOT mean everyone else should have to do the same thing.
Really? No comments? I thought this was amazing news given that if you extrapolate the findings to the entire state of New York, you have 1.17 million that have theoretically had the virus already. Meaning, the death rate is around 1.7% to those infected. This actually falls in line with the article that the LA Times published earlier this week regarding the findings of USC and the LA Dept of Health.
Actually, that’s jusf for NYC. If you take the state at 20 million, you have 2.8 million potentially already infected leaving us with a death rate of only .7%!!!
I think you’re off by a zero or two. There are 262268 active cases on Worldometers as of now. 13.9 percent of 19.45 New Yorkers is 2703550. Add them together and you get 2965818. On Worldometers you now have 20792 deaths. If you do the percentage I get .007. And that’s on the Worldometers death number, not the LOWER death figure reported by New York state on their department of health fatality count which is 5K lower.
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-20/coronavirus-serology-testing-la-county
The Governor should get the economy going again. All old people over 50 should stay home; they should be in bed anyway. C’mon already, people are losing their livelihoods!
The question is how many in NYC have the antibodies, why test in Palmyra test in hot spots
There are 19m in New York state with that number and current death while adding in the births and normal death rate that puts you’re chance of dying at less than POINT 1 %.
Cuomo!! LET MY PEOPLE GO!
They “randomly” took samples at grocery stores? What about the antibody testing for frontline workers first? Yeah, sounds like they are “hoarding” the tests in the hopes of being able to manipulate the data for their own purposes. I really think once the anitbody tests are available, we’ll see the number of those with antibodies soar far above 13-14%. This is just becoming more politicized the closer the elections gets. And if the Dems aren’t careful, they’ll hand the election to Trump again.
If this holds, the mortality rate then is looking to be about .1% – same as flu.
That means nearly 3 MILLION people have been exposed. The fatality rate is .007
but but but what if one of those .007 percent of deaths is your mom or dad–do you want to sentence them to death????
What you obviously fail to realize is that rate is far lower than the common flu.