(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets added some protection for quarterback Sam Darnold on Thursday night when they selected offensive lineman Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The 6-7 364-pound tackle from Louisville was a two-year starter for the Cardinals. He is the first offensive lineman the Jets have drafted in the first round since they selected D’Brickashaw Ferguson fourth overall in 2006.
The 21-year-old Becton was the star of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis back in March when he ran a 5.1 40-yard dash, the fastest ever for a player over 350 pounds.
Last season, the Jets offense ranked near the bottom of the league in many passing categories including yards per play (6.6), yards per game (194.4), touchdowns (19), sacks allowed (52) and quarterback hits (106).
General manager Joe Douglas revamped the line this offseason adding free agents George Fant and Connor McGovern while also re-signing guard Alex Lewis. Becton joins that group as the Jets look to protect their franchise quarterback better in Year 2 of the Adam Gase regime.
The Jets will be on the clock next with the 48th overall pick when the second round begins on Friday night.